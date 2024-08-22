ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army denies invading churches, dispersing congregation in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nwachukwu said that troop deployment in the area was expedient because of increased cases of kidnapping and ransom collection by criminals in Umunze.

Men of the Nigerian Army
Men of the Nigerian Army

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some media outlets had reported the alleged invasion of some Catholic Churches in the town creating panic among the people.

Reacting to an inquiry by NAN on Thursday, the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the troops conducted cordon and search operations and did not invade churches as reported.

Nwachukwu said the operation was conducted by troops of the 82 Division Nigerian Army based on the information that the assailants who attacked and killed troops were seen in a house close to the church being given medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, it was, therefore, not an invasion as wrongly portrayed.

“During the operation, the troops evacuated the people who were considered vulnerable if a shootout ensued to avoid collateral damage.

“Basically the cordon and search on the community was to enable the troops effect arrest of some accomplices who escaped with gunshot wounds and blood stains from the attack that killed two of our troops.

“Available information indicated that they were receiving treatment within the locality and the cordon was lifted after the search, but unfortunately the suspects had already left the building to which they were traced.

“It is most unfortunate that the operation took place on a Sunday,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwachukwu said that troop deployment in the area was expedient because of increased cases of kidnapping and ransom collection by criminals in Umunze.

According to him, the troops’ deployment in the area has helped to reduce these crimes.

“The troops will continue to ensure the safety of all the citizens,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

British envoy visits Gov Otti, explores areas of economic partnership with Abia

British envoy visits Gov Otti, explores areas of economic partnership with Abia

Army denies invading churches, dispersing congregation in Anambra

Army denies invading churches, dispersing congregation in Anambra

Kano govt inaugurates committee to resolve crisis in Yoruba community

Kano govt inaugurates committee to resolve crisis in Yoruba community

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge frees 44 inmates after visit to correctional centres

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge frees 44 inmates after visit to correctional centres

EFCC arrests Abuja billionaire over alleged internet fraud, money laundering

EFCC arrests Abuja billionaire over alleged internet fraud, money laundering

Why Nigeria may cease to exist in 3 years - Sam Amadi

Why Nigeria may cease to exist in 3 years - Sam Amadi

Yari intervenes as deadly flood kills 12, displaces 1,926 persons in Zamfara

Yari intervenes as deadly flood kills 12, displaces 1,926 persons in Zamfara

MSport announces partnership with Chelsea FC as official betting partner in Africa

MSport announces partnership with Chelsea FC as official betting partner in Africa

Court frees 6 men of #EndSARS protest charges after 4 years in custody

Court frees 6 men of #EndSARS protest charges after 4 years in custody

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nonye Ezeayaeche [NAN]

Address hunger, inequality, 105-year-old activist tells Tinubu

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

First Lady to empower 37,000 women in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Nothing special about Tinubu's Bourdillon house, mine is better - VP Shettima

Tinubu working to tame bottlenecks to universal education – Shettima [NAN]

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima