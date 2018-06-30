news

The Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai has said that the killings going on in various parts of the country are being sponsored by forces against Nigeria.

Buratai said that their intention is to destroy the corporate existence of the country.

He also added that external and internal forces are behind the killings in Plateau, Benue, Zamfara, Taraba and other parts of the country.

Buratai said this while addressing newsmen on the commencement of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Maiduguri, Vanguard reports.

Stop the blame game

According to the Army chief, the blame game along tribal and religious lines will do the country no good.

He also urged Nigerians to unite to be able solve the current challenge, which he described a serious.

“The Nigerian Army is not sleeping. We are continuously exploiting all the linkages and leads towards addressing the security challenges. “We shall get to the roots of the entire crisis militarily. “Therefore, we must be tolerant of one another and give peace a chance. Let us also remember that no nation can develop or be economically vibrant without peace.”

“We assure all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army is for you and will continue to work for the common good of the country while professionally carrying out its constitutional responsibilities,” he added.

Army sacrifice

Buratai also explained that the Armed Forces Remembrance day is an opportunity to recognize the many sacrifices the military has put in.

According to him, “This celebration is also designed to array Nigerian Army personnel and equipment as well as showcase the combat capability of the Nigerian Army.

“Furthermore, the celebration affords us the opportunity to celebrate our evolution, achievements and also to showcase our transformational strides in the area of innovation, research and development, civil military relations and technological advances.

“This is in addition to projecting the Nigerian Army as an instrument of national unity, integration and development.

“This year, the Nigerian Army will be marking 155 years of its existence, dating back to its inception in 1863.

“We are aware of the many security challenges that have bedevilled this country in the last decade or so.

“However, I am pleased to state that the Nigerian Army has made giant strides in this regard particularly in the last one year.

“Our security architecture as a country is one with a very positive outlook.

“We have not only consolidated on the gains established in the fight against insurgency in the North East but have also progressed to the post stabilization phase where all efforts are geared towards ensuring displaced persons return to their biological homes which are now safe.

“That is why I directed that an operation codenamed ‘Operation Last Hold’ be conducted in the fringes of the Lake Chad waters and Northern Borno.

“This operation is a humanitarian one in which we seek to return the Internally Displaced Persons and also provide the much needed security and guarantee for them to return back to their economic lives of farming, fishing and trading.

“With the defeat of the insurgents, it is time to encourage our people to return to their ancestral homes.

“This year’s Army Day Celebration is quite unique as you will see the innovative, research and development and technological side of the Nigerian Army.

“We have carefully packaged some activities along this line which you will witness in the course of the celebration.

“That is why the theme for this year’s celebration is ‘The Nigerian Army and National Security: A Panacea for Nigeria’s Economic Development”.

The Nigerian Army on Thursday, June 28, 2018, announced that its men arrested 17 people in connection with the killing of more than 200 people in Plateau state.

The killings took place last week, when gunmen attacked Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi local government area.