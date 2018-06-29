Pulse.ng logo
Imam hid 262 people inside mosque during Plateau killings

Plateau killings Imam saved 262 people, including Christians, by hiding them inside mosque

The Imam shielded the mostly Christian people from attackers, lying that they were Muslims.

  • Published:
Imam who saved 262 people during Plateau killings play

Imam who saved 262 people during Plateau killings

(BBC)
A Muslim cleric was responsible for saving the lives of 262 people when killer herdsmen invaded the village of Nghar Yelwa in Plateau State and killed dozens of people.

The attack was one of such numerous attacks that took place in other Plateau villages between Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24.

Muslim Fulani herdsmen were reported to have killed at least 100 people in several communities, leading to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.

According to a report by BBC Pidgin, the unnamed Muslim cleric threw his door open to locals who were running from the attackers in Nghar Yelwa on Sunday. The people had been running from neighbouring villages in Barkin Ladi local government area.

Many of those the Imam provided shelter for were indigenous Berom people, mostly Christians, who were believed to be the primary targets of the devastating attacks.

"I took the women to my personal house first to hide them before I hid the men inside the mosque," he told BBC Pidgin.

When the attackers came around to ask the Imam to surrender Christians under his protection, he lied that they were all Muslims and begged them to go. His relentless persuasion eventually resulted in the attackers leaving the area without hurting anyone else.

The survivors now live in the mosque as their village has been destroyed by the attacks which left many without anything left. 79 people were buried in the fields of Nghar after the devastating attacks.

