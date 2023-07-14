ADVERTISEMENT
'Surrender, no conditions' – Army tells terrorists, bandits

Ima Elijah

He made it clear that the military would not engage in negotiations with the bandits, opting instead to pursue them in their hideouts for elimination.

Major General Godwin Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Nigerian Army Sokoto, conveyed this declaration during a press briefing held in the capital city of Gusau, Zamfara State. The announcement took place following the inauguration of the RSM House at the 1 Brigade Cantonment.

Addressing the media, General Mutkut stated, "Nobody negotiated with them before they retreated to the bush. Now that the pressure is mounting, they seek negotiations. However, let it be clear that I will not deem it negotiation. They should simply lay down their arms and surrender. Negotiation has proven futile in the past, so why repeat the same mistakes?"

The Commander reiterated the army's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorists from the region. He made it abundantly clear that the military would not engage in negotiations with the bandits, opting instead to pursue them in their hideouts for elimination. General Mutkut advised the bandits that if they wished to survive the troops' offensive, they should emerge from their hiding places and surrender.

"Our troops have ventured into troubled areas such as Zurmi, Shinkafi, Tsafe, Dansadau, and other volatile regions in Zamfara State, braving the challenges posed by the rainy season. They have successfully dislodged the terrorists from their hideouts," General Mutkut explained.

"Previously, there were numerous locations we had not accessed, but the situation has changed. Despite the rain, we are venturing into unexpected areas, dealing the bandits a heavy blow. If they desire survival, surrender is their only option."

