News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Liman took over from AVM Lawal Alao who was deployed to Lagos as Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command.

Liman was the commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) Oshodi Lagos before his new posting to the AFCSC.

In his farewell speech, Alao described his two years stint in the college as challenging, because the system kept evolving as the institution continues to add value to what was on ground.

“We decided to collectively, with the college committee and the chief instructors and directing staff, bring about a lot of changes both academics, logistics and infrastructure in the college.”

Alao thanked the staff who helped to achieve alot in the last two years, and appealed to them to also give the new commandant, maximum support.

In his remarks, the new commandant pledged to build on the legacy of his predecessor, “so that we can continue to produce officers that are good, tactical and operational in their activities for the country.”

Liman appealed for the support of all staff of the college to move the institution forward.

ALSO READ: 5 aid workers abducted by Boko Haram regains freedom

NAN report that the new commandant, a certified helicopter engineer, is a member of the 37 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He holds Bachelor’s Degree in Physics and a post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration.

Liman was at one time the Deputy Defence Adviser, High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria, South Africa, Commanding Officer, Logistics Wing 407 Air Combat Training Group Kainji and Commander 455 Base Service Group NAF Kano among others