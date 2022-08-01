Arise TV host, Reuben Abati, clears Nyesom Wike on The Morning Show

Responding to Wike’s criticism, Mr Abati said on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Monday that the PDP should be blamed for making Wike feel entitled because he was the one who held the party together after it lost the presidential election in 2015.

“It’s a tragedy for the PDP that the party has been reduced to the level of tantrums and melodrama of one individual called Nyesom Wike, 59-year-old, who thinks that the party belongs to him,” said Abati.

The former presidential spokesman said the party should find out what Wike wants and give him some “lollipop”.

“Governor Wike is not in a position to teach Reuben Abati journalism. He calls it investigative journalism. I put it to him that we asked all the right questions. Governor Wike does not have the capacity or intellect to teach me journalism,” he added.

Abati led the media crew which interviewed Atiku. The interview has raised dust in the political circle, particularly in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

What Wike said about Reuben Abati: Wike met some PDP governors and ex-governors in Abuja on Sunday, July 31, 2022, over the crisis in the party.

Wike, who is reportedly displeased with the way he was overlooked for the vice-presidential slot following his sacrifices for the party, last week claimed Atiku told lies in the interview.