Arewa students, youths withdraw from planned nationwide hardship protest

Nurudeen Shotayo

Some Nigerians have urged citizens to come out for a nationwide protest in August amid the prevalent economic hardship in the country.

Nigerians from all walks of life are gearing up for a nationwide protest amid the rising cost of living and hike in food prices caused primarily by President Bola Tinubu's ongoing reforms.

Scheduled to hold on a yet-to-be-fixed date in August, aggrieved Nigerians plan to use the protest to express their frustrations over the prevalence of hyperinflation and other challenges in the country.

However, while some groups appear to be fully on board, youths and students from all the northern states in the country under a coalition have excused themselves from the plan.

Jibril Sani Bello, the Coalition’s National Coordinator, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Kano on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Bello kicked against the planned strike and urged students across the country to also follow suit.

He revealed that the coalition had initially reached an advanced stage to join the protest but resolved to pull out because the organisers and aim of the protest were not known.

Bello, who doubles as the National Senate President of the National Association of Kano State Students (NAKSS), said though they were aware of the hardship faced by Nigerians, protests in the past had caused setbacks to their academic pursuit.

“We understand the economic hardship in Nigeria but as students, your future is paramount. Already, plans to join the protest had reached an advanced stage but we resolved to withdraw from the protest due to the fact that the organisers and aim of the protest were unknown, especially with the sponsorship for us to fight for our rights and so, we are uncertain whether their intentions are peaceful or violent.

“Students of Kano State University of Science and Technology, KUST, Wudil and Uthman Danfodio University in Sokoto state could bear witness that protest has, in most cases, it has been a setback to our academic journey. Those in KUST, Wudil, in the 2017/2018 session have to witness an elongation of 4 to 5 months just because of a day protest. Similarly, students of Uthman Danfodio University, in 2012/2013, there was a protest which led to 3 to 4 months elongation of the academic journey.

“I strongly urge you to refrain from participating in the upcoming nationwide planned protest. The organizers of this protest are unknown, and we are uncertain whether their intentions are peaceful or violent. Your safety and well-being are our top priority.

“Besides, this administration has shown consideration for students by making educational loans available without interest, ensuring that you can focus on your studies now and secure jobs in the future to repay these loans. Let’s prioritize our education and future success. While we appreciate the efforts of the government, we are also appealing to them to see the possibility of expanding the scholarship exercise like the foreign one to make it mandatory for every student to be a beneficiary of the scholarship and it will make an academic journey hitch free for students” the National Coordinator, Bello however stated," he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

