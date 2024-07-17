Economic Hardship: Gov Zulum begs Nigerians not to stage nationwide protest

Zulum made the appeal while speaking at a stakeholders' town hall engagement held at the Government House in Maiduguri on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

The town hall meeting had heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, the Network of Civil Society Organisations, Young Peace Advocates, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the Nigerian Bar Association, and a host of others in attendance.

The Governor urged aggrieved citizens to explore constructive dialogue with governments at all levels, arguing that resorting to protest may trigger violence and distractions.

Zulum said Borno state has been ravaged by insurgency conflicts for 13 years and protests may be counterproductive to the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.

“Any break of law and order will be a disaster to us, I am appealing to the people not only Borno state but all Nigerians to shun any protests that will bring hardship to Nigerians. Let us engage in positive dialogues, Federal and state governments are doing everything possible to ensure the current hardships people are going through in Nigeria are being reduced.”

“The Government of Borno State and the people have been experiencing insurgency for the past 13 years but now peace has gradually returned to Borno State and there is need for us to maintain peace.

“I am happy to note that many of the stakeholders have made commitments that they would not join the protests. I can assure you that the government of Borno State will follow up on view a to ensure that what they said is implemented to the latter,” he said.

What you should know about the planned protest

Some Nigerians are gearing up for a nationwide protest in August over the economic hardship caused by President Bola Tinubu's reforms.

Recall the President had ended the fuel subsidy regime a few moments after he was sworn in on May 29, 2023, causing the price of fuel to immediately skyrocket to over 600 naira from the old price of 180 naira per litre.

The Tinubu government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also floated the naira in June last year, resulting in the spiral downfall of the currency to an all-time low.

These twin policies and a couple of others continue to have multiplier effects on the economy and the people's purchasing power as Nigeria remains muddled in hyperinflation.

The biting economy has left many Nigerians frustrated, leading to calls for a protest to force the government to take urgent measures to reverse the trend.