Economic hardship: Northern youths react amid planned protest against Tinubu

On Monday, May 29, President Tinubu declared the removal of subsidies at his inauguration in Abuja, a move that was unexpected and shook the Nigerian economy.

Since Tinubu made the crucial declaration, the cost of living, basic food items, petroleum products, and other essential commodities has inflated by 300%.

This development has triggered several planned protests nationwide against President Tinubu's government.

Northern youths side with Tinubu

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youth Federation (AYF) has firmly distanced itself from the planned mass protests, which are allegedly aimed at addressing poor governance in Nigeria.

According to the group, these protests are driven by individuals with hidden agendas who are hostile to the nation and could lead to national destabilisation and harm.

In a statement from its President, Kabir Mutazu, the AYF declared that it will not be involved in any protests within the 19 Northern states or the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"The Northern youth understand the delicate state of our nation and recognise that such protests lack proper coordination, leadership, and a clear, positive objective. Engaging in such activities would only lead to chaos and undermine the stability and progress we have worked so hard to achieve.

"The Arewa Youth Federation stands in solidarity with the President and supports his administration's efforts to steer Nigeria towards a prosperous future. We call on the government to intensify its efforts to reduce poverty and improve the population's welfare, particularly in the Northern region, where the challenges are most acute.