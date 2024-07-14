Fuel subsidy removal has failed, NANS slams Tinubu

Over the last few weeks, queues have resurfaced in pockets of filling stations across the country, sending the pump price of petrol through the roof.

While making his inaugural speech shortly after he was sworn in on May 29, 2023, Tinubu announced that "subsidy is gone," heralding a new regime that many Nigerians expected would bring an end to decades of scarcity.

But, subsequent happenings since then have given rise to suspicions that policy may not be as effective as the President had hoped.

NANS fumes over fuel scarcity

Reacting to the prevalent scarcity, NAN said the removal of subsidy on petrol had brought untold hardship to Nigerians and created scarcity instead of making the product available to Nigerians.

This is contained in a statement issued by NANS National Clerk of the Senate, Abdul-Yekinn Odunayo in Abeokuta on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

“NANS is deeply concerned about the prevailing high cost and persistent scarcity of petrol in our country.

“This crisis has continued to persist despite the removal of fuel subsidy which has brought untold hardships to Nigerians.

“This crisis is not only crippling the economy but also severely impacting the welfare and academic pursuits of students across the nation. Nigerians are experiencing unprecedented hardship and going through hell before they can get to buy fuel.

“Queues have been a common thing at petrol stations across the country despite the promise by President Bola Tinubu that fuel queues will disappear in the country after the removal of subsidy, but that has not been the case.

“The exorbitant cost of petrol has led to a sharp increase in transportation fares, caused a surge in the prices of essential goods and services. The increased cost of transportation and production is being passed on to consumers, exacerbating the already high cost of living.