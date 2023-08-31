ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Arewa group lauds Kano govt for slashing school fees

News Agency Of Nigeria

Goni prayed for the successful implementation of the government’s pro-poor education policies.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Recommended articles

Dr Goni Umar, the chairman of the state’s chapter of the forum said this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

Umar described the decision as both revolutionary and a hallmark of visionary leadership.

He also noted with delight, the state government’s resolve to restore its rested foreign scholarship programme designed to sponsor 1001 best graduates abroad for further studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umar commended the government for prompt release of about N700 million registration fees for 700 state students at the Bayero University Kano.

He said that the slashing of the fees and the payment of the fees would ease the burden on parents and students occasioned by the current economic hardship.

Goni prayed for the successful implementation of the government’s pro-poor education policies.

He also appealed to all sections of the community to support educational development in all facets.

Governor Abba Yusuf recently approved the slashing of the registration fees by half in the state owned tertiary institutions to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institutions included Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano: Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kumbotso: Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta and other state-owned tertiary institutions

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

British conductor accused of hitting musician pulls out of shows

British conductor accused of hitting musician pulls out of shows

Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador

Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador

30 Muslim first-class graduates get all expense paid leadership training

30 Muslim first-class graduates get all expense paid leadership training

FG will take steps to assist 16m Nigerians affected by humanitarian crises - Edu

FG will take steps to assist 16m Nigerians affected by humanitarian crises - Edu

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Lagos govt receives 5,624 sexual, GBV cases in 1 year

Lagos govt receives 5,624 sexual, GBV cases in 1 year

Arewa group lauds Kano govt for slashing school fees

Arewa group lauds Kano govt for slashing school fees

FG to review contractual agreements on all federal roads in Ogun — Minister

FG to review contractual agreements on all federal roads in Ogun — Minister

APC will capture South-East in nearest future - Chieftain

APC will capture South-East in nearest future - Chieftain

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father