Arewa group lauds Kano govt for slashing school fees

Dr Goni Umar, the chairman of the state’s chapter of the forum said this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

Umar described the decision as both revolutionary and a hallmark of visionary leadership.

He also noted with delight, the state government’s resolve to restore its rested foreign scholarship programme designed to sponsor 1001 best graduates abroad for further studies.

Umar commended the government for prompt release of about N700 million registration fees for 700 state students at the Bayero University Kano.

He said that the slashing of the fees and the payment of the fees would ease the burden on parents and students occasioned by the current economic hardship.

Goni prayed for the successful implementation of the government’s pro-poor education policies.

He also appealed to all sections of the community to support educational development in all facets.

Governor Abba Yusuf recently approved the slashing of the registration fees by half in the state owned tertiary institutions to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people.

