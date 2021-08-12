Aregbesola commissions Enugu NIS Command headquarters

During the commissioning, the minister stated that "contemporary realities are pointing clearly to the fact that conducive workplace environment is a huge critical factor to productivity."

The minister recalled how the office complex was attacked and damaged by arsonists during the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

He expressed delight that the complex is being commissioned after being rebuilt with the assistance of some illustrious citizens of Enugu State.

"The minimum facility you can provide for a man who bears arms is not only a place of safety but a place where his best capacity can be easily harnessed," Argbesola said.

The minister also urged personnel of the NIS not to lose sight of their responsibility to the Nigerian people; and charged them to be exceptional in their conduct.

"Immigration is the first contact that foreigners have with our country and the first impression, they say, lasts the longest. You must, therefore, strive to be professional and above all, be patriotic.

"On no account must Nigeria’s image be damaged on your watch, through commission or omission," he charged.

The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Cecilia Ezeilo.

Ugwuanyi commended the initiative and pledged the state government's willingness to continue to partner and support the NIS and the federal government in securing the people of Enugu State.

The Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammed Babandede, thanked the government and people of Enugu State for their support and directed officers and men of the command to continue to be loyal and patriotic to the nation in the discharge of their duties.

Babandede also used the occasion to assure the people of Enugu that passport shortage in the state will soon be a thing of the past with the opening of the command's new office complex in the state.