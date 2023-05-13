Albino Foundation to Tinubu: Appoint persons with disabilities into your cabinet

Epelle made the appeal on Friday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the introduction of three new board members of TAF and presentation of its new brand identity.

According to him, PWDs have come of age and have the capacity and competence to be appointed as ministers.

He urged Tinubu to be the first president to appoint PWDs in his cabinet as that would give the community the opportunity to say it is part of the inclusive governance which he has been preaching and propagating.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He will be doing us a disservice if he does not heed to this clarion call and governors too should appoint PWDs as commissioners.

“As an organisation we will continue to monitor their progress and to ensure that those appointed are held accountable and responsible.”

Epelle said that the foundation had inaugurated a programme called ‘Able to Serve’ for PWDs which leveraged on media advocacy, mentorship and accountability to ensure that they were included in the governance of the nation.

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard for the PWDs community, he said that progress had been achieved.

This, he said, was in the area of the establishment of the National Commission on PWDs, signing of the Act into law and the inclusion of disability in the Electoral Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a whole lot more that we are rejoicing, I think, amongst all the presidents, he has done better for the disability community than any other president in history.”

He, however, said that there was still the challenge of Persons With Albinism (PWA) who are not able to access free skin cancer treatment like they did in the past.

“The insistence of the government in not reinstating the skin cancer free treatment.

“That is a very disappointing thing and the thing that we will always remember because other presidents had continued that trend, unfortunately, President Buhari did not.

Prof. Vincent Anigbogu, Chairman, Board of Trustees, TAF Africa, said that everyone should have an opportunity to participate fully in all aspects of the society, irrespective of their disability status.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to advocating for the rights of PWDs and creating more accessible and inclusive environments where PWDs can thrive.

“As a civil society organisation that promotes equal access to opportunities and resources for persons who might otherwise be excluded, we are committed to creating a society that is more inclusive and equitable for all.”

He also said that the new brand identity would better reflect its mission, vision, core values and increase awareness and understanding of disability rights and inclusion.