The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC women leader confident Tinubu will implement 35% affirmative action

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that during campaigns, Tinubu said he will work with the National Assembly to pass a law to increase women’s participation in government to at least 35%, if elected.

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

Edu, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja, said she had no doubt that the present government would support women to achieve their full potential.

According to her, the president will continue his support for women as he has always done.

“Women can be rest assured that they will be given the right seat at the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They will be given 35 per cent affirmative action from the President.

“Beyond that, women will be empowered from the grassroots all the way up,” she said.

On the inauguration of the president, the national women leader said she believed that Tinubu would make the difference.

She said the time for politics was over, adding that “Nigerians should come out enmasse and work with President Tinubu across party lines.

“We are done with politics. It is time for governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president said he asked for the job and promised to get it done properly.”

NAN reports that during campaigns, Tinubu said he will work with the National Assembly to pass a law to increase women’s participation in government to at least 35%, if elected.

Tinubu, in his 80-page manifesto document titled “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria” said the law will seek employment of female in all government offices.

According to the manifesto, members of the Federal Executive Council are to reserve certain senior positions for women while the private sector will be encouraged to do same.

“Working with the National Assembly, we will aim to pass legislation promoting female employment in all government offices, ministries, and agencies. The goal will be to increase women’s participation in government to at least 35 percent of all governmental positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This legislation shall also mandate the federal executive (particularly the cabinet and core senior advisers) to reserve a minimum number of senior positions for women. Private institutions shall be strongly encouraged to do likewise,” he said.

NAN also reports that on April 6, 2022, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the federal government to enforce the National Gender Policy by allotting 35% of appointments in the public sector to women.

Nine civil society organisations had filed the suit against the Nigerian government on 24 August 2020, seeking the implementation of the 35 per cent Affirmative Action in appointments of women into public office.

The plaintiffs include: Women Empowerment & Legal Aid (WELA) Initiative, Nigeria Women Trust Fund (NWTF), International Federation of Women Lawyers, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD -West Africa).

The rest are: Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Vision Spring Initiatives (VSI), Women In Politics Forum (WIPF), 100 Women Lobby Group and YIAGA Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering his judgment in the, Justice Donatus Okorowo, agreed with the plaintiff that Nigerian women had been subjected to various forms of discrimination concerning appointments into key positions of government.

Referencing Section 42 of the Nigerian constitution as it relates to the suit, the judge upheld the plaintiff’s contention to the effect “that of all the 44 ministries, there are only about six female gender, and that the situation is worse in other MDAs and agencies.”

Justice Okorowo noted that the defendant, by its conduct, insinuates that there are no competent and reliable women that should be appointed to “stop the apparent male dominance as witnessed in the appointments” of men into key government positions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ministries Tinubu should consider scrapping

5 ministries Tinubu should consider scrapping

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Nigeria will be great under Tinubu/Shettima, says Rep. Gagdi

Nigeria will be great under Tinubu/Shettima, says Rep. Gagdi

APC women leader confident Tinubu will implement 35% affirmative action

APC women leader confident Tinubu will implement 35% affirmative action

Investors respond positively to Tinubu's economic policy direction

Investors respond positively to Tinubu's economic policy direction

Air travelers urge Tinubu to transform aviation industry

Air travelers urge Tinubu to transform aviation industry

NIS will focus more on passport insurance, staff welfare – new CG

NIS will focus more on passport insurance, staff welfare – new CG

Adeyanju urges Tinubu to appoint young Nigerians as Ministers

Adeyanju urges Tinubu to appoint young Nigerians as Ministers

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts