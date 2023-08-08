APC warns Obaseki to stop blaming his 'failure' to fix bad roads on Tinubu

The party in a statement signed by the publicity secretary South-South Zonal Organising Secretary, Blessing Agbomhere, said Obaseki is conveniently blaming ‘his total failure’ in Edo State on President Tinubu’s administration.

Obaseki had in July accused the Federal Government of being responsible for the deplorable state of federal roads in his state.

The governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie said the FG deliberately abandoned the Benin-Sapele road, the Benin-Auchi road and several others in the state.

However, in its reaction, the APC told the governor to stop inciting the people of the state against President Tinubu’s administration.

The party said since Obaseki took over from his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, he has nothing “to show in terms of achievement in his over seven years in office but is rather flaunting the landmark developmental strides of his predecessor.”

The statement reads in part, “Despite taking over office in 2008 when the state’s monthly revenue dropped to N1.6 billion due to the world economic crisis while IGR was N30 million bringing the total to N1.9 billion.

“We therefore challenge the incumbent Governor Obaseki to show to the world what impact he has been able to make rather than the usual promises of Memorandum of Understanding which his government has been notorious for signing with fictitious entities with nothing to show for it.

“We call on Governor Obaseki to desist from inciting the people of Edo State against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.”

