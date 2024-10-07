ADVERTISEMENT
Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3

The Area Controller reiterated the CGC’s zero tolerance for smuggling and warned those involved in illegal businesses to desist forthwith.

Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, who disclosed in a statement on Monday in Lagos, said that the figure was higher than ₦1.17 trillion collected as total revenue in the year 2023.

Olomu described the feat as a fallout of diligence and integrity, adding that the command would continually engage with stakeholders to improve revenue collection and reduce smuggling.

He identified the ₦201.8 billion collected in July and ₦193.9 billion in September as spectacular figures capable of being replicated again in the last quarter of 2024.

He said that various trade facilitation programmes put in place by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, were dutifully implemented.

Olomu listed some of the programme’s as advance ruling, time release study, and Authorised Economic Operator (AEO).

He commended the command’s effort for the achievement in increased revenue collection relying on diligent examination and uncompromising interventions through the issuance of demand notices, where and when necessary.

The Area Controller reiterated the CGC’s zero tolerance for smuggling and warned those involved in illegal businesses to desist forthwith.

The Apapa customs official said that his command would continually engage with all stakeholders to sustain the rising level of compliance, which had resulted in reducing smuggling in the area.

He said that the strict monitoring of cargoes, constant profiling of port users, sensitisation of stakeholders, in-house training, and retraining of customs officers had jointly contributed to the zero level of smuggling in recent times.

Olomu urged port users in Apapa to avail themselves of the services of the dispute resolution team to resolve all areas of uncertainty while reassuring stakeholders of the command’s readiness to assist at all times.

He thanked sister government agencies for their support and said the command would leverage on its relationship with them to share intelligence against criminal elements.

“Our revenue collection is good, and I know that we can do better with more impressive results in the last quarter of 2024.

“I want to thank our compliant stakeholders for their cooperation in supporting us to achieve this level of collection.

“To reduce smuggling activities is a testament to affirm the compliance we are celebrating, and I can say the best is yet to come.

“We are not losing guard. Our tempo of vigilance is air-tight, which attests to our capacity to detect smuggling and make seizures,” he said.

He said that through trade facilitation, anti-smuggling activities were done side by side, l leveraging non-intrusive technology for cargo scanning and physical examination when necessary.

