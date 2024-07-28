ADVERTISEMENT
Any protest can be hijacked by hoodlums, Gov Eno expresses fears

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor warned that the planned protest could lead to destruction of lives and property, and worsen the economic situation.

Umo Eno
Umo Eno

Eno who made the expression while speaking to newsmen in Uyo, urged the sponsors of the protest to seek more peaceful options.

He said that although it was the right of the citizenry to protest, organisers of such events must be conscious of the potential risks.

“It is true that protest is the right of the people, but we appeal to our people to give peace a chance.

“We should all work together to promote national peace, unity, sustainable development and stability. We have no other country.

“We must be united in tackling the prevailing economic hardship in the country, we shouldn’t indulge in any act that will worsen the situation,” he said.

Eno urged Nigerians to remember the destructions that resulted from the EndSARS protest after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

“Any protest can be hijacked by hoodlums, and there are usually negative consequences because those who see nothing good about government will use it to destroy public assets,” he said.

He said that governments at all levels were working hard to implement policies that would give lasting solutions to the hardship in the country.

