Anthrax: Laboratory scientist, dietician differ on consumption of ponmo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The dietician urged consumers to ensure they took `ponmo' alongside other protein-rich sources like meat, fish, crayfish and soya balls to complement their protein supply.

Anthrax: Laboratory scientist, dietician differ on consumption of ponmo. [Guardian]
Anthrax: Laboratory scientist, dietician differ on consumption of ponmo. [Guardian]

This is to avoid contracting anthrax disease, he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

The Federal Government alerted Nigerians on June 13 to the outbreak of anthrax disease in some neighbouring West African countries.

Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis.

It occurs naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals. Human beings can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

Anthrax is symptomised by cough, fever and muscle aches and if not diagnosed and treated early, leads to pneumonia, severe lung problems and difficulty in breathing, shock and death.

Damen told NAN that government’s warning would guard against the outbreak of anthrax disease recorded in neighbouring countries.

“In as much as Nigerians love eating `ponmo’, we should be careful with its consumption because one cannot rule out the migration of animals from one country to the other.

“Anyone who eats `ponmo’ from a cow that is infected with anthrax would definitely come down with the disease; so it is in our best interest not to consume `ponmo’,’’ he said.

Damen commended the government for its swift reaction in alerting Nigerians to anthrax outbreak in neighbouring countries and said measures should be put in place to address any possible outbreak in Nigeria.

Only on Saturday, a different view came from a dietician, Dr Salami Akorede.

Akorede, Director, Dietetics Department at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun called on NAFDAC to regulate the mode of processing cow hide into “ponmo’’ for human consumption.

He told NAN at Ile-Ife that the popular mode of burning cow hide on naked fire to produce “ponmo’’ was deleterious to health.

He stressed that the process of burning cow hide on naked fire made the product to become potential source of cancer when consumed regularly.

“Where it is well processed, 'ponmo' is a good source of protein, water, energy and micronutrients which contain fibre that aid digestion.

“In producing `ponmo’, processors should regulate the exposure of the cow hide to naked fire so as to minimise the formation of nitrates on them.

“`Ponmo’ can also serve as alternative to meat as it is cheap and affordable.’’ Dr Akorede told NAN.

The dietician urged consumers to ensure they took `ponmo’ alongside other protein-rich sources like meat, fish, crayfish and soya balls to complement their protein supply.

News Agency Of Nigeria

