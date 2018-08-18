Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police teargas protesters at Abuja collapse building site

Abuja Collapsed Building Police teargas protesters at site

The protesters were demanding for proper rescue operation at the site as they claimed some people were trapped in the rubbles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police teargas protesters at Abuja collapse building site play

Police teargas protesters at Abuja collapse building site

(Pulse/@Goodness Adaoyiche)

There was tension at the Jabi area in Abuja as Police teargassed some Nigerians who were protesting the death of their "friends and family members" at the collapsed shopping complex on Saturday, August 17, 2018.

The protesters in their numbers were demanding proper rescue operation at the site as they claimed some people were trapped in the rubbles.

"My brother is inside the ground. He called yesterday to say that heat was too much," Sani, a worker at the site said angrily.

"This people rescued only eight people and they're saying that nobody is their. There's a woman who sells fura and her children; they're still inside the ground. They should come and rescue all these people. Even is they are dead, we want to see their bodies," he demanded.

Police teargas protesters at Abuja collapse building site play

Police teargas protesters at Abuja collapse building site

(Pulse/@Goodness Adaoyiche)

 

ALSO READ: One killed, 12 trapped as building collapses in Abuja

Efforts by the Police officers deployed to the area to prevent the breakdown of law and order failed as the protesters began blocking the road.

Police teargas protesters at Abuja collapse building site play

Police teargas protesters at Abuja collapse building site

(Pulse/@Goodness Adaoyiche)

 

Police fired teargas cannisters at the protesters to disperse them which resulted in traffic gridlock in the area.

Eyewitnesses say at least thirty people were at the building which was still under construction when it collapsed on Friday, August 17, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Summit Of The Alternatives How Kenyan lawyer caused an 'earthquake' in...bullet
3 Okonjo-Iweala Ex minister says Jonathan’s weakness on corruption...bullet

Related Articles

Collapsed Abuja Building FCT Minister assures adequate emergency care for victims
2018 Hajj NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia
IDP 33 children with no healthcare die in two weeks in Bama Camp
INEC Agency rules out postponement of 2019 elections
Fashola FG replacing manual operations at Lagos ports to ease congestion
Mahmood Yakubu No budgetary allocation for International Observers, INEC Chairman insists

Local

The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that Nigerians are happy and satisfied with President Buhari’s performance
Yahaya Bello Gov says Nigerians are happy and satisfied with Buhari’s performance
Nigerian livestock traders and buyers said the sale of rams for the annual festival of sacrifice have dropped sharply compared with last year
Eid-el-kabir Nigerians complain over high cost of rams
NSCDC deploys 1,225 personnel for security in Niger
Eid-el-Kabir NSCDC deploys 5000 men for Sallah holidays in Lagos State
91 die in 119 road accidents in 2018 — FRSC
Eid-el-Kabir FRSC deploys 134 personnel, 20 special marshals in Makudi