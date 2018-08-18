news

There was tension at the Jabi area in Abuja as Police teargassed some Nigerians who were protesting the death of their "friends and family members" at the collapsed shopping complex on Saturday, August 17, 2018.

The protesters in their numbers were demanding proper rescue operation at the site as they claimed some people were trapped in the rubbles.

"My brother is inside the ground. He called yesterday to say that heat was too much," Sani, a worker at the site said angrily.

"This people rescued only eight people and they're saying that nobody is their. There's a woman who sells fura and her children; they're still inside the ground. They should come and rescue all these people. Even is they are dead, we want to see their bodies," he demanded.

Efforts by the Police officers deployed to the area to prevent the breakdown of law and order failed as the protesters began blocking the road.

Police fired teargas cannisters at the protesters to disperse them which resulted in traffic gridlock in the area.

Eyewitnesses say at least thirty people were at the building which was still under construction when it collapsed on Friday, August 17, 2018.