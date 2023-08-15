ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra Police calls for residents to reclaim vehicles stolen by armed robbers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PPRO noted that the Police had raided criminal hideouts, recovered 12 stolen tricycles and urged residents to come for collection with valid proofs of ownership.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

This is contained in a statement signed the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Onitsha. Ikenga noted that the Police had, in their raid on criminal hideouts, recovered 12 stolen tricycles and urged residents to come for collection with valid proofs of ownership.

“Owners are requested to come forward with valid proofs of ownership to claim their property.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aderemi Adeoye, assured members of the public that the command was committed to ensure that stolen property were recovered and returned to their rightful owners, to assuage the sense of deprivation victims of such crimes went through.

