Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

According to sources, the 30-year-old pastor jumped down from a two-storey building and died instantly after her lover, whom he had spent so much on, jilted him.

The incident has been confirmed by a relative of the deceased who spoke to journalists on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The family source said the pastor, who hails from the Leru community in Umunneochi Local Government Area, Abia State, had sponsored his lover's university education, only for her to turn down his proposal to marry him.

“The incident happened last month. The man (Igboke) was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after seeing her through the university.

“He jumped down from a two-storey building and died. I am surprised that a man of this age and a pastor can do this,” the relative told journalists.

Speaking further, the source revealed that due to their village's tradition that views committing suicide as “sacrilege,” the deceased pastor was buried in a forest.

“He was eventually buried on Friday in a bush in his community,” added the source.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the incident was not brought before the police command.

