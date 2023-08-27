ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Nurudeen Shotayo

The pastor allegedly committed suicide after his lover, whom she sponsored her university education, refused to marry him.

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]
Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Recommended articles

According to sources, the 30-year-old pastor jumped down from a two-storey building and died instantly after her lover, whom he had spent so much on, jilted him.

The incident has been confirmed by a relative of the deceased who spoke to journalists on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The family source said the pastor, who hails from the Leru community in Umunneochi Local Government Area, Abia State, had sponsored his lover's university education, only for her to turn down his proposal to marry him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened last month. The man (Igboke) was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after seeing her through the university.

“He jumped down from a two-storey building and died. I am surprised that a man of this age and a pastor can do this,” the relative told journalists.

Speaking further, the source revealed that due to their village's tradition that views committing suicide as “sacrilege,” the deceased pastor was buried in a forest.

“He was eventually buried on Friday in a bush in his community,” added the source.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the incident was not brought before the police command.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, Ikenga said, “There is no information like that before me, and I want to also thank you for the privileged information. I will escalate this to the police manager within the area for necessary action, please,”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Biden has high regard for Tinubu, requested to meet him - US envoy

Biden has high regard for Tinubu, requested to meet him - US envoy

War against Niger Republic bad for my economic reforms but... - Tinubu

War against Niger Republic bad for my economic reforms but... - Tinubu

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Gov Otti adopts PPP for sustainable waste management in Abia State

Gov Otti adopts PPP for sustainable waste management in Abia State

Tinubu’s reforms genuine, in nation’s best interest – Justice Minister

Tinubu’s reforms genuine, in nation’s best interest – Justice Minister

Kwankwaso’s nursing college graduates 36 professional nurses

Kwankwaso’s nursing college graduates 36 professional nurses

Road crashes claimed 31 lives in Adamawa in 7 months — FRSC

Road crashes claimed 31 lives in Adamawa in 7 months — FRSC

Niger: Tinubu wants US to defend democracy in West Africa

Niger: Tinubu wants US to defend democracy in West Africa

Customs confiscates contraband worth ₦164.8m in Kebbi

Customs confiscates contraband worth ₦164.8m in Kebbi

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Nyesom Wike is the new Minister of the FCT. (Ripples)

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT