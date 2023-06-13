Anambra new speaker tasked to lead Assembly in humility

Mr Osita Obi, Chairman of the Marvellous family unit of Church of The Pentecost, Awka, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Awka, where Udeze is a member, urged the Speaker to be exemplary in his leadership.

Obi made the charged in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka, shortly after the new speaker was elected.

NAN reports that Udeze was elected by 30 members of the 8th Assembly and inaugurated by the governor of the state, Prof Charles Soludo.

Obi, who is also the convener of Recover Nigeria, a Civil Society Organiisation that prides itself in good governance, advised Udeze to use his position to preach Jesus Christ.

“You need to legislate in fairness, quality of the bills and motions need to be human friendly. You need to encourage legislation that will make the lives of all Anambra people and residents better.

“Selfishness must be killed, you need to be selfless in all your legislative functions.

“Above all, you must lead differently as a God-fearing individual and ensure you serve the needs of the people,” Obi said.

NAN reports that Udeze is in for his third term, representing Ogbaru II constituency since 2015.

He was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but he defected to the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Mrs Cecilia Eresimadu, a member of the family, urged the new speaker to carry the light of God to his office and legislate as one who will be accountable for his stewardship to the people.