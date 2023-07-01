ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra installs clock-in device to curb absenteeism among health workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said the device would end absenteeism and indolence among health workers.

Dr Afam Obidike, Commissioner for Health, Anambra, addressing public hospital administrators. [NAN]
Dr Afam Obidike, Commissioner for Health, Anambra, addressing public hospital administrators. [NAN]

Dr Afam Obidike, the Commissioner for Health, said this in Awka during a meeting with administrators of public hospital the state.

Obidike observed that during some of his unannounced visits to hospitals, many health workers were absent while some health facilities did not open for services.

According to him, such attitude has contributed to mortalities recorded in the state and hindered progress in the health sector.

He said Gov. Chukwuma Soludo administration takes healthcare seriously and wants residents to have access to quality health services at the primary health centres, general hospitals and the tertiary health facilities.

“This is part of the reasons for the installation of the clock-in device in all government hospitals; it is to ensure that healthcare workers are at their duty posts to attend to the health needs of the people.

“The device will also be used to monitor the hours health workers put in each day and that will subsequently determine their monthly salaries and allowances.

“The goal is to eliminate maternal and infants mortalities, as well as restore the confidence of our people in the healthcare services we provide in the state,” he said.

The Commissioner also said the government was digitalising healthcare services through telemedicine as well as strengthening referral system among the hospitals in the state.

“We are establishing the ‘Hub and Spoke’ approach for proper networking among the hospitals. The telemedicine will also allow primary healthcare centres have access to different doctors.

“We are strengthening at least one general hospital in each local government area so that primary health centres can refer patients when the need arises.

“The state government is doing all it can with limited resources and as healthcare providers we cannot afford to fail,” he said.

Obidike urged the hospital administrators to hold weekly clinical and mortality reviews and report same to the ministry for appropriate actions.

Anambra installs clock-in device to curb absenteeism among health workers

