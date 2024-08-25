ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra doctors suspend strike, urge Soludo to declare emergency on security

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NMA, which announced their return to duty posts in a statement on Sunday said the decision followed the release of Ezeh from captivity of kidnappers on Saturday.

The Statement was signed by Dr Princeton Okam and Dr Ifeanyi Obiaeli, its Chairman and Secretary respectively.

The association appealed to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to declare a state of emergency on security in Anambra because the growing insecurity and kidnapping were crippling the economy and healthcare delivery in the State.

The NMA directed its members to resume clinical services to the public at their various establishments, on Sunday while appreciating everyone who contributed in whatever way towards securing the release of Ezeh.

“The total and indefinite strike called by the NMA Anambra Branch to protest the kidnap of our member, Dr Stephen Ezeh, is hereby called off following his release. Clinical services resume at 08:00 hours on Sunday, Aug 25.

“We appreciate the good people of Anambra for bearing with us through these trying times while we earnestly pray that this tribulation will not arise again.

“We appreciate our colleagues for their solidarity and doggedness in the face of the challenges facing the sector, especially in security and urge them to remain resolute and committed to delivering healthcare to Anambra people,” it said.

The doctors called on the general public, security agencies, professional bodies and corporate bodies to join hands with the governor towards achieving a peaceful, secure and healthy Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ezeh was kidnapped in Ihiala on Aug. 15 following which the NMA directed members to down tools on Aug. 22 after issuing a prior notice of 48 hour ultimatum.

