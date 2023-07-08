ADVERTISEMENT
Amotekun arrests 2 for impersonating police, FRSC officers, stealing in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The corps commander said a mobile police uniform, a FRSC berett, an iron toy gun and items suspected to be charms, were found in their possession when they were arrested.

Amotekun arrests 2 for impersonating police, FRSC officers, stealing in Osun. [Autojosh]

Adewinmbi in a statement, said the suspects, Isaiah Ezekiel, 41, from Cross River and John Koffi, 60 from Togo, on Thursday, conspired and burgled a house in Eleweran Kajola Village Ile-Ife, where they stole a bag of cement.

He said Ezekiel would dress in a mobile-police uniform, while his accomplice, Koffi, would put on a Federal Road Safety Corps’ (FRSC) barret, when they went out for their criminal operations.

“The suspects were arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Ile-Ife Amotekun Command by a resident, who spotted Ezekiel around 11.00 p.m, with a bag of cement.

“Operatives of the corps swung into action and arrested the suspect, Ezekiel, who subsequently gave up his accomplice, Koffi.

“He equally confessed that they have both been robbing residents and burgling houses in the village for a long time,” Adewinmbi said

He said the suspects had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Adewinmbi thereafter called on residents of the state to always give prompt and adequate information that would help curb crimes and apprehended criminals, to security agents

