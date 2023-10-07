ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amnesty International slams NBC for threatening Arise TV with sanctions

Nurudeen Shotayo

Amnesty International said the warning issued to Arise Television by NBC has proven that the Nigerian authorities are not prepared to be held accountable.

Farotimi made unsavoury remarks against the Nigerian judiciary and the person of President Bola Tinubu while appearing on an Arsie TV programme [YouTube:AriseTV]
Farotimi made unsavoury remarks against the Nigerian judiciary and the person of President Bola Tinubu while appearing on an Arsie TV programme [YouTube:AriseTV]

Recommended articles

In a letter titled, 'Preponderance of derogatory and incendiary remarks: final warning,' and addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Arise Global Media Limited, on Friday, October 6, 2023, NBC said the broadcaster has failed to guard against undesirable content on its platform.

The commission noted that Arse Television's flagship programme, The Morning Show of October 5, 2023, allowed incendiary remarks by a guest, Dele Farotimi, to go unchecked.

While appearing on the show on Thursday, Farotimi made unsavoury remarks against the Nigerian judiciary and the person of President Bola Tinubu, sparking a polarising debate on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, NBC also faulted the station for failing to keep its responsibility while airing its 'Newsday' programme, which featured a Labour Party spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo.

“The commission listed the station’s morning show programme on 5th October anchored by Reuben Abati, Rufai Oseni and Ayo Maio-Ese, which featured Oladokun Hassan and Dele Farotimi as guests. The programme contained unguarded incendiary remarks by Dele Farotimi against the Legislature and the Executive, the Judiciary and Mr. President.

“The station was also accused of not keeping to its responsibility while airing its programme ” Newsday” which featured Kenneth Okonkwo, (Spokesperson of Labour Party) who used derogatory remarks on air.

“The commission therefore drew the attention of the broadcast station to broadcast rule and code 1.10.3, 3.3.1(a), 3.3.3(c), 3.3.1 (e), 5.3.3(b) and 5.5.6.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Arise TV is advised to install a delay mechanism to guard against undesirable contents as prescribe in section 5.5.6 of the broadcasting code,” the letter signed by NBC's Director General, Dr Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, partly read.

In its reaction shared on its X account in the early hours of Saturday, October 7, 2023, Amnesty International Nigeria said the NBC action has proven that the Nigerian authorities are not prepared to be held accountable.

It urged the government to desist from what it called an attempt to silence media organisations whose roles are crucial in ensuring independent and diverse media space in the country.

The statement read, "Amnesty International condemns the ‘final warning’ issued to @ARISEtv by the FG through National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Targeting Arise TV simply for doing their work sends the wrong message that; Nigerian authorities are not prepared to be held accountable.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nigerian authorities must stop the unrelenting quest to silence media organizations like @ARISEtv which are crucial to ensuring independent and diverse media space in the country and fulfilling people’s right to information.

"Using regulations as a way to silence independent journalism is completely unacceptable. The media in Nigeria should be free to exercise their right to freedom of expression as protected by international law."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amnesty International slams NBC for threatening Arise TV with sanctions

Amnesty International slams NBC for threatening Arise TV with sanctions

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

FG still paying subsidy on petrol - PENGASSAN

FG still paying subsidy on petrol - PENGASSAN

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

UN agencies say 1 in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

UN agencies say 1 in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police