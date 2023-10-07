Amnesty International slams NBC for threatening Arise TV with sanctions

In a letter titled, 'Preponderance of derogatory and incendiary remarks: final warning,' and addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Arise Global Media Limited, on Friday, October 6, 2023, NBC said the broadcaster has failed to guard against undesirable content on its platform.

The commission noted that Arse Television's flagship programme, The Morning Show of October 5, 2023, allowed incendiary remarks by a guest, Dele Farotimi, to go unchecked.

While appearing on the show on Thursday, Farotimi made unsavoury remarks against the Nigerian judiciary and the person of President Bola Tinubu, sparking a polarising debate on social media.

Similarly, NBC also faulted the station for failing to keep its responsibility while airing its 'Newsday' programme, which featured a Labour Party spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo.

“The commission listed the station’s morning show programme on 5th October anchored by Reuben Abati, Rufai Oseni and Ayo Maio-Ese, which featured Oladokun Hassan and Dele Farotimi as guests. The programme contained unguarded incendiary remarks by Dele Farotimi against the Legislature and the Executive, the Judiciary and Mr. President.

“The station was also accused of not keeping to its responsibility while airing its programme ” Newsday” which featured Kenneth Okonkwo, (Spokesperson of Labour Party) who used derogatory remarks on air.

“The commission therefore drew the attention of the broadcast station to broadcast rule and code 1.10.3, 3.3.1(a), 3.3.3(c), 3.3.1 (e), 5.3.3(b) and 5.5.6.

“Arise TV is advised to install a delay mechanism to guard against undesirable contents as prescribe in section 5.5.6 of the broadcasting code,” the letter signed by NBC's Director General, Dr Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, partly read.

Amnesty International disagrees with NBC

In its reaction shared on its X account in the early hours of Saturday, October 7, 2023, Amnesty International Nigeria said the NBC action has proven that the Nigerian authorities are not prepared to be held accountable.

It urged the government to desist from what it called an attempt to silence media organisations whose roles are crucial in ensuring independent and diverse media space in the country.

The statement read, "Amnesty International condemns the ‘final warning’ issued to @ARISEtv by the FG through National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Targeting Arise TV simply for doing their work sends the wrong message that; Nigerian authorities are not prepared to be held accountable.

"Nigerian authorities must stop the unrelenting quest to silence media organizations like @ARISEtv which are crucial to ensuring independent and diverse media space in the country and fulfilling people’s right to information.