American, Nigerian dancers thrill fans at Dance to Connect Nigeria concert

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dance performance show was organised by the American Embassy and the Krump Studio.

More than 100 dancers drawn from different dance groups in the FCT, including the Krump and the Capital Dancers, held the audience to series of electrifying performances at the NUC hall in Maitama.

It was a night of glitz and glamour, in colourful and festive ambience, as the visiting Battery Dance crew, reputed to be one of the best professional group in the US, lit up the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was followed by series of other performances by the different dance groups which kept the audience glued to their seats in admiration.

Julie Mckay, the Cultural Affairs Officer of the US Embassy, commended dance lovers and other stakeholders who attended the event.

According to her, the show was put together to promote social unity and drive positive change among Nigerians.

Mckay explained that the show was preceded by a 5-day series of workshops with dance studios in the FCT that culminated into the final performance showcase.

Also speaking, Jemima Angulu, Founder and Artistic Director of Krump Studios, said the Dance to Connect Nigeria concert was geared towards “promoting positive change both in individual lives and in society at large.”

ADVERTISEMENT