Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

AMCON to seize assets of debtors, says negotiation time over

Debt Management AMCON to seize assets of debtors, says negotiation time over

  • Published: , Refreshed:
N5.4trn debt: AMCON to seize assets of debtors, says negotiation time over play

Ahmed Kuru, Managing Director/CEO, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) has said that there will be no more room for negotiation with obligors as the company is now set for a new stage which is complete assets take-over.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AMCON, Mr. Ahmed Kuru, who disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, said  that the N5.4 trillion debt had lingered for too long.

Kuru said that AMCON had gotten tired of obligors (debtors), coming to their office and telling lies about wanting to embark on a staggered payment which they ended up never complying.

He said that most part of the N5.4 trillion had been with the banks for five years before AMCON bought them over, adding that after 7 years of the companies operations, the obligors were yet to pay.

“Resolutions through staggered plans have never worked. Let us not forget that before those loans were transferred to AMCON they have been with the banks for over five  years.

“Now, AMCON is almost seven years, so the facility has been running bad for 12 years. It is not easy to recover those kinds of facilities.

“So now we have changed our strategy from sitting down and drinking tea and the obligors telling us lies and we pretend that we don’t know you are telling us lies.

“There is no more time for lies because we have a sunset period.  So now our focus is on recovery.  We do not want to hear anything, you cannot come and tell me you are going to pay me in the next six years, I do not have that time.

“If you cannot pay me the money now then give me my assets because the assets belong to AMCON so that we can sell it.”

Kuku added that in the case where the registered assets of a company that is in debt is not enough to clear their obligation, then AMCON would also go after the directors and their private companies.

He said that as part of the new strategy of AMCON, Directors of companies would now be sought after so that they would be forced to take part in repaying the loans.

“We are training our people more to see that they become more efficient.

“Most fundamentally we have changed our strategy. Before our strategy had been only resolution: you come, you give us a payment plan and we respect it.

“But we have realized that more than 80 per cent of AMCON’s recoveries are as a result of either forfeiture or taking over of businesses or outright cash payment.

“My law allows me to not only go after the assets that are served as collateral but I can also go after the directors of companies. I can go after the assets that have not been served as collateral.

“This is where we are now heading to because the law had anticipated this situation that we are now in,” he said.

Speaking further on the way forward for AMCON, Kuru said that there was need for some sections of the law to be amended, adding that the company was working with the National Assembly to amend relevant laws.

For him, the National Assembly had been very good so far and had been working hard to close the gaps. (NAN)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several in...bullet
2 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosionbullet

Related Articles

Oustanding debt AMCON takes over Daily Times of Nigeria assets
Politics Nigeria is performing far below its capacity - Kola Ayeye
N650bn Debt Oil marketers begin disengagement of workers
Assets Management CBN, RMAFC oppose creation of new agency
Arik Air Airline operates PH flight from MMA2, ending 10-year dispute
Aviation Minister explains cause of delay in establishment of national carrier
Stella Oduah Unpaid Debt: AMCON takes over Senator’s assets
Looming Fuel Crises DAPPMA gives FG 14-day ultimatum to pay N650bn debt
Finance Peugeot has signed off its franchise to Dangote but AMCON is delaying the deal
Finance These 6 banks invested N155.45 billion into the sinking fund in 3 years

Local

2019 Elections Professor advises INEC to partner media on effective communication
Special Anti-Corruption Courts deliver judgments in 324 cases in 6 Months - NJC
Fighting Graft Special Anti-Corruption Courts deliver judgments in 324 cases in 6 Months - NJC
5 things Lagos govt says it will do after tanker accident
Otedola Bridge 5 things Lagos govt says it will do to prevent another tanker explosion
Court grants former NSA, Sambo Dasuki, bail for 6th time
Sambo Dasuki Court grants ex-National Security Adviser bail for 6th time