Ambode visits Tinubu in Aso Rock amid rumoured ministerial lobby

The President and one of his successors in Lagos were locked in a meeting for some minutes, but the outcome remained unknown as the former Governor didn't address the media on his way out.

Ambode's trip to the Villa comes barely two weeks after he met Tinubu at the state homecoming reception organised for the President by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The memorable event reunited the quartet of Tinubu, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu and another former Governor of Lagos and immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The reunion signalled the end of the feud between Ambode and his political benefactor and also marked his perceived return to the mainstream of Lagos politics.

The move to reconcile the former Governor and the party leadership reportedly began when Sanwo-Olu visited his predecessor’s home to celebrate his 60th birthday on June 14.

Reports claimed that Tinubu is considering Ambode for a ministerial appointment in his government, with this meeting assumed to be an opportunity for the duo to solidify discussions on it.