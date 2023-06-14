ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Sanwo-Olu shows up at Ambode's house for 60th birthday celebration

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sanwo-Olu joined other guests at Ambode's house to celebrate the latter's 60th birthday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shows and his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode. [Twitter:Aiyekooto]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shows and his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode. [Twitter:Aiyekooto]

The former governor began the journey to his golden years on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, and his successor paid him a surprise visit to add colour to the celebration.

Sanwo-Olu had earlier in the day sent a congratulatory message to Ambode in which he expressed his good wishes and that of the government and the people of Lagos to the celebrant.

He commended the former Governor for dedicating his young and adult life to the service of the state, both as a civil servant and a governor.

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted some of the achievements of his predecessor, as well as his positive and significant impacts during his four-year tenure.

"I wish His Excellency, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode a happy birthday and pray that he witnesses many more fruitful years in good health. Amen," the governor wrote.

Meanwhile, in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday night, Sanwo-Olu can be seen at Abode's house in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, where he's mixing with other guests who turned up for the birthday bash.

It seemed the two politicians were enjoying the conviviality of the evening as they walked beside each other with a cheerful smiles on their faces.

In the footage, the former governor was seen leading his successor into the party as the latter exchanged pleasantries with the guests with a live band bellowing in the background.

This was a rare public meeting between Sanwo-Olu and Ambode. The two politicians had gotten off on the wrong footing in 2018.

When it became clear that the power brokers in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State had endorsed Sanwo-Olu as the party's candidate in the 2019 election, Ambode, the then incumbent governor who was also eyeing a second-term ticket, held an infamous press conference where he made damning allegations against his opponent.

However, since he handed over to Sanwo-Olu in 2019, the former governor has kept a very low profile, rarely making any public appearance or statement.

Nurudeen Shotayo

