Ambode has performed better than Fashola - Bode George

Ambode has performed better than Fashola - Bode George

Ambode lost his bid to run for Governor of Lagos state for a second term, following an alleged breakdown in his relationship with his mentor, Bola Tinubu.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has said that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode made more impact in Lagos state that his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola.

George said this in an interview with Sunday Punch.  According to him, “Now, he (Fashola) can’t go back and start saying, ‘I want to go and correct this.’ It’s over. And if you compare him with (Ambode) and I am not saying he (Ambode) is a saint or that he hasn’t made certain mistakes, but as a Lagosian, I can see (his performance) if you go from location A to location B.”

Speaking on the alleged bad blood between Ambode and Fashola, the PDP  chieftain had this to say: “Who asked him (Ambode) to do that? Now, people are putting him on the wire that whatever Fashola’s legacy is — I don’t know what legacy that one left behind anyway. Okay, he did Surulere; where else? He was planting flowers. Where is the Bus Rapid Transit (by Fashola’s government) now?

“Now, look at it from there: you are governor; what are you doing to impact? Something that will alleviate the poverty — or the ‘suffer, suffer’ like Fela would said — of the people.”

ALSO READ: Pastor explains why God is punishing Ambode and his wife

The fall of Ambode

Governor Ambode lost his bid to serve as Governor of Lagos state for another four years, following an alleged breakdown in his relationship with his mentor, Bola Tinubu.

The Governor lost to his employee, Jide Sanwo-Olu in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries held recently.

Political pundits say the Ambode saga is a lesson for all students of politics,

