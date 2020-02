Tony Iwelu, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is dead.

Iwelu was electrocuted by a shower rose in his hotel room in Kaduna on February 17, 2020, at about 10:30am, an aide of the minister told Daily Trust.

Premium Times has also reported his passing.

The late Iwelu traveled with the minister to Kaduna to felicitate with Governor Nasir El-rufai on his 60th birthday.

The minister is yet to officially comment on his aides passing, however.