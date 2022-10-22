RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amaechi buries father-in-law

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, buried his father-in-law, the Late Boniface Nwankwo, on Friday at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Enugwu Ukwu, Anambra.

”My late father-in-law left an impactful life and I appreciate the family for allowing me to marry their daughter.

”When he was alive, he always cared for and supported everyone around him, and most importantly, he had the fear of God,” Amaechi said.

The late Nwankwo was born on Dec. 5, 1939 into the family of Pa Onwuatuegwu Nwankwo in Enugu State. He died on Aug. 11, aged 83 years.

The event was attended virtually by the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, the Governor of Anambra State, amongst other dignitaries.

