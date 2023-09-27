ADVERTISEMENT
Alex Otti vows to prioritise healthcare access for Abia citizens

News Agency Of Nigeria

He revealed that the government had introduced mechanisms to establish an effective maintenance culture in the health sector.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

During his address on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, the governor affirmed his dedication to improving access to quality and affordable healthcare across the state.

He emphasised that his administration is wholeheartedly determined to restore the functionality of primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare institutions in Abia State to their optimal capacities.

Governor Otti's motivation stems from the belief that every citizen should have access to top-notch healthcare within their communities, eliminating the necessity to seek medical attention outside the state.

He stressed the government's focus on reducing the burden of diseases through strategic planning and multi-disciplinary interventions aimed at enhancing population health.

The renovation of the Abia State General Hospital, Amachara, represents a pivotal step by the government to rebuild public confidence in health institutions.

"In my tenure, the health of our citizens takes precedence and will be considered of utmost importance," Governor Otti assured the people.

He also revealed that the government had introduced mechanisms to establish an effective maintenance culture in the health sector, particularly concerning healthcare facilities. Plans are underway to create a comprehensive system for regulating drug distribution in the state, ensuring the authenticity and effectiveness of pharmaceutical products.

"We are implementing strategic initiatives to combat counterfeit drugs, ensuring that medications come from reliable sources known for their standards and effectiveness," Otti stated.

Furthermore, Governor Otti pledged to prioritise the welfare of healthcare personnel by ensuring prompt payment of salaries and legitimate entitlements. He called for improved relations between health workers and patients, adding that discussions were ongoing with health unions to devise better incentives for diligent healthcare professionals.

Governor Otti urged local communities to take responsibility for safeguarding government facilities to prevent vandalism, warning that those caught vandalising public property would face legal consequences.

In her address, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, expressed optimism about the ongoing health sector reforms. She highlighted the transformation witnessed at the rehabilitated hospital, which now boasts state-of-the-art equipment for delivering high-quality healthcare services. Dr. Okoronkwo promised further improvements in the healthcare system as the administration's plans unfold.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Francis Agu, commended the government for the extensive reforms in the health sector, acknowledging the positive impact on healthcare service delivery in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

