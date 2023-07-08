Al-Qalam University secures approval for 6 new programmes

The Head of Public Affairs of the University, Malam Akilu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

Abubakar said the approved programmes would commence in the 2023/2024 academic session.

He said the new programme are: B.Sc. Information Technology, B.Sc. Statistics, B.Sc. Cyber Security, B.A. Sharia, B.Sc. Public Administration and BLIS. Library and Information Science.

Abubakar explained that the approval is contained in a letter from the NUC to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, which was signed by NUC’s Director, Academic Planning, Dr N. B. Saliu, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission.

He said the letter stated that the six new programmes would be run in the main Campus of the University on full-time basis.