Al-Qalam University secures approval for 6 new programmes

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the letter stated that the six new programmes would be run in the main Campus of the University on full-time basis.

Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes
Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes

The Head of Public Affairs of the University, Malam Akilu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

Abubakar said the approved programmes would commence in the 2023/2024 academic session.

He said the new programme are: B.Sc. Information Technology, B.Sc. Statistics, B.Sc. Cyber Security, B.A. Sharia, B.Sc. Public Administration and BLIS. Library and Information Science.

Abubakar explained that the approval is contained in a letter from the NUC to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, which was signed by NUC’s Director, Academic Planning, Dr N. B. Saliu, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission.

Abubakar recalled that in April 2023, the University received six resource assessment panels from the NUC, consisting of 15 members, who assessed the resources available in the school to start offering the new programmes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

