Akpabio promises strong bilateral parliamentary relations with Angola

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio added that it will have been a disservice to Africa if Nigeria did not have a strong delegation at the IPU.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]
Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]

This is contained in a statement by Akpabio’s Special Assistant (Media/Communication), Anietie Ekong. Akpabio, made this known when he arrived Luanda, Angola for the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly.

He is the Leader of Nigeria’s delegation. He was received on arrival by the Nigerian Ambassador to Angola, Prof. Monique Ekpong and top officials of the Angolan government led by Joao Gaspar, Deputy Secretary UIP Angola.

Akpabio said he was delighted to attend the IPU Assembly hosted by Angola and commended the Angolan Government for a good bilateral relations with Nigeria. According to Akpabio, it will have been a disservice to Africa if Nigeria did not have a strong delegation at the IPU.

“Our presence here is to ensure that our bilateral relationship is strengthened. With our presence, we can forge a strong bilateral parliamentary relationship for the interest of our nations,” he said.

Responding, Gaspar said that Akpabio’s attendance at the IPU Assembly with the Nigerian delegation would foster good relations not only between Nigeria and Angola but among African countries to reach consensus on issues affecting the continent.

NAN reports that the 147th IPU assembly is holding in Luanda, Angola, from October 21 to October 27. The IPU assembly will provide a platform for parliamentarians, partner organisations and experts to share good practice and commit to the overall theme of Parliamentary action for peace, justice and strong institutions.

The theme is closely linked to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16: Peace, justice and strong institutions, a key enabler of the entire development agenda.

The Assembly will consider actions to strengthen trust between people and governance structures, to make public institutions more effective, accountable and representative, and to better equip parliaments to address the multiple interconnected geopolitical, economic and environmental crises facing the world.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Akpabio promises strong bilateral parliamentary relations with Angola

