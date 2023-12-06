ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Bayo Wahab

Akpabio was billed to join the parliamentary session of the conference on Tuesday.

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]
Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Nigeria has the third-highest number of delegates at the summit with the list comprising government officials, civil society organisations, members of the National Assembly and representatives of the private sector.

Over the weekend, Nigerians bashed the Federal Government for allegedly funding the trips of over 1,400 people to the summit with taxpayers’ money amid austerity.

Amid the outrage, the Presidency released a statement, explaining that the FG’s list of delegates to the summit is not for jamboree as represented on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another statement, the Presidency said it funded only 422 persons to the summit.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary session of the conference took place on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, with legislators from all over the world in attendance.

But Akpabo, who was billed to join the session cancelled his trip to the UAE.

According to Daily Trust, the Senate President said he cancelled the trip out of fear of being criticised by Nigerians.

“I have decided to stay back and I asked somebody from Cote d’Ivoire to represent me there,” Akpabio said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpabio, who spoke at a one-day retreat on the 2024 budget in Abuja on Tuesday said he decided to stay back to focus on the 2024 budget defence sessions.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Oyo Govt insists strict adherence to unified exam timetable in public primary schools

Oyo Govt insists strict adherence to unified exam timetable in public primary schools

Enugu Electricity Distribution says electricity supply restored to various parts of Anambra

Enugu Electricity Distribution says electricity supply restored to various parts of Anambra

Ooni of Ife visits Kuje Custodial Centre, secures release of 5 inmates

Ooni of Ife visits Kuje Custodial Centre, secures release of 5 inmates

Why terrorism still abounds despite huge budget allocation

Why terrorism still abounds despite huge budget allocation

Nigeria, Kuwait forge direct flight agreement for better bilateral ties

Nigeria, Kuwait forge direct flight agreement for better bilateral ties

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation