FG sponsored only 422 delegates to COP-28 in Dubai — Presidency

Bayo Wahab

Nigerians accused President Bola Tinubu of running an extravagant administration following the release of accredited delegates attending the conference in Dubai.

President Bola Tinubu and his entourage at COP28 in Dubai [Premium Times]
Over the weekend, many Nigerians strongly criticised the Federal government after the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) published the list of accredited delegates attending the conference in Dubai.

According to the list, Nigeria has 1,411 delegates.

This sparked criticisms on social media as Nigerians accused President Bola Tinubu of running an extravagant administration amid austerity.

However, in a bid to correct Nigerians’ impression about the number of delegates Fredrick Nwabufo, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, in a statement on Monday, December 4, 2023, said the Federal Government-funded delegation to the conference is not more than 422 persons.

He said the delegation is made up of 422 persons from the National Council on Climate Change (32), the Federal Ministry of Environment (34), all Ministries (167), the Presidency (67), the Office of the Vice President (9), the National Assembly (40) and Federal Parastatals/Agencies (73).

“As the biggest economy and most populous country in Africa, with a substantial extractive economy and extensive vulnerability to climate change, Nigeria has a significant stake in climate action, and our active and robust participation at COP is therefore not unwarranted,” Nwabufo said.

He explained that COP-28 presented an array of investment and partnership opportunities for the various sectors affected by climate change, adding that Nigeria has already been benefiting from its ongoing participation.

This is the second time the Presidency would clarify the controversy around its delegation to the climate summit in Dubai within 24 hours.

In a statement by Tope Ajayi, a presidential spokesperson, the presidency had said Nigeria was expected to have more delegates than other African countries because the country is the largest economy in Africa.

Ajayi said the list is not for jamboree as it is being mischievously represented on social media.

