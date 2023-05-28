Akintoye condemns invasion of Ibadan radio station by 'Yoruba Nation Army'

This is contained in a statement signed by Akintoye’s Assistant Director of Programmes, Olatunde Amusat, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the separatist group on Sunday, invaded the premises of Amuludun 99.1 FM in Moniya, a community radio of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), around 6.00 am.

NAN reports that five of the agitators were arrested by security agents and paraded by the Nigeria Police Force on Sunday.

Akintoye disowned the group, describing their action as lawless and profoundly criminal.

“Our attention has been drawn to the activities of a group led by a Woman, who claimed to be running a totally different agenda for Yoruba emancipation.

“The group has been engaging again and again in criminal activities. The group has been warned repeatedly, but has refused to change,” he said.

He said that the Yoruba group he is leading runs a struggle that is totally peaceful and law abiding.

According to him, “we have written a 34-page manual to guide our followers and all Yoruba people about peaceful and law-abiding, self-determination struggle.

“We have written the outgoing President of Nigeria and UN Secretary-General about our legitimate demand for self determination for our Yoruba nation.

“We have emphasised in everyone of those letters that our struggle is peaceful and law abiding.”