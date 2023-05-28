The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akintoye condemns invasion of Ibadan radio station by 'Yoruba Nation Army'

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akintoye disowned the group, describing their action as lawless and profoundly criminal.

Akintoye condemns invasion of Ibadan radio station by Yoruba Nation agitators. [Punch]
Akintoye condemns invasion of Ibadan radio station by Yoruba Nation agitators. [Punch]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by Akintoye’s Assistant Director of Programmes, Olatunde Amusat, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the separatist group on Sunday, invaded the premises of Amuludun 99.1 FM in Moniya, a community radio of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), around 6.00 am.

NAN reports that five of the agitators were arrested by security agents and paraded by the Nigeria Police Force on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akintoye disowned the group, describing their action as lawless and profoundly criminal.

“Our attention has been drawn to the activities of a group led by a Woman, who claimed to be running a totally different agenda for Yoruba emancipation.

“The group has been engaging again and again in criminal activities. The group has been warned repeatedly, but has refused to change,” he said.

He said that the Yoruba group he is leading runs a struggle that is totally peaceful and law abiding.

According to him, “we have written a 34-page manual to guide our followers and all Yoruba people about peaceful and law-abiding, self-determination struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have written the outgoing President of Nigeria and UN Secretary-General about our legitimate demand for self determination for our Yoruba nation.

“We have emphasised in everyone of those letters that our struggle is peaceful and law abiding.”

Akintoye said his group has no relationship whatsoever with the group that has repeatedly engaged in crime, adding “we have no hands in their criminal conduct.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari knows they call him 'Baba Go slow' – Lai Mohammed

Buhari knows they call him 'Baba Go slow' – Lai Mohammed

Catholic Bishop wants Tinubu to cut down on cost of governance

Catholic Bishop wants Tinubu to cut down on cost of governance

Osinbajo invokes God’s blessings on Tinubu's government

Osinbajo invokes God’s blessings on Tinubu's government

Akintoye condemns invasion of Ibadan radio station by 'Yoruba Nation Army'

Akintoye condemns invasion of Ibadan radio station by 'Yoruba Nation Army'

NDLEA intercepts explosives enroute bandits camp in Niger

NDLEA intercepts explosives enroute bandits camp in Niger

Buhari confers national honours on 338 Nigerians, friends of Nigeria

Buhari confers national honours on 338 Nigerians, friends of Nigeria

Igbo group congratulates Tinubu, tasks him on true federalism

Igbo group congratulates Tinubu, tasks him on true federalism

Our family doesn't need Nigeria's wealth to survive - Remi Tinubu

Our family doesn't need Nigeria's wealth to survive - Remi Tinubu

My 8 years in office passed by quickly, Osinbajo reflects

My 8 years in office passed by quickly, Osinbajo reflects

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts