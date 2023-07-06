ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akeredolu's medical leave ends, but he's not well enough to resume office

Samson Toromade

Akeredolu is still recovering abroad and won't resume office on July 6 as earlier scheduled.

Rotimi Akeredolu has been the governor of Ondo State since 2017 [Twitter/@RotimiAkeredolu]
Rotimi Akeredolu has been the governor of Ondo State since 2017 [Twitter/@RotimiAkeredolu]

Recommended articles

The 66-year-old embarked on a 21-day leave on June 7, 2023 to treat an unknown medical issue abroad.

The state's House of Assembly extended the leave period to July 7, due to public holidays, with the governor expected to return to office after treatment.

However, on July 7, the day he's scheduled to resume office, Akeredolu released a statement of appreciation for the people of Ondo State and his political allies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Your collective strength and solidarity have uplifted my spirit and reaffirmed my commitment to our shared vision for progress and development," he said.

Despite noting that his path to recovery is going well, the governor appeared to suggest he was not yet ready to return.

"I will return to you all as soon as they (doctors) deem it expedient," Akeredolu wrote.

Akeredolu first assumed office as Ondo State governor in 2017, and won his second term during a tightly-contested governorship election in 2020, both times as a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Before he proceeded on his leave in June, the governor battled many claims that he had medical challenges, and others that claimed he was dead. When he addressed one of such reports in January 2023, the governor said he was "recuperating speedily."

The state's deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been acting governor in Akeredolu's one-month absence.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos free zone celebrates TSC participant for emerging LASU best graduating student

Lagos free zone celebrates TSC participant for emerging LASU best graduating student

Akeredolu's medical leave ends, but he's not well enough to resume office

Akeredolu's medical leave ends, but he's not well enough to resume office

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

NOA renews intensive campaign to end open defecation in Ebonyi

NOA renews intensive campaign to end open defecation in Ebonyi

Otu seeks Navy’s support to secure waterways in Cross River

Otu seeks Navy’s support to secure waterways in Cross River

Expert urges Nollywood stakeholders to prepare for AI disruption

Expert urges Nollywood stakeholders to prepare for AI disruption

Nigeria not on list of 12 African countries to receive malaria vaccine doses

Nigeria not on list of 12 African countries to receive malaria vaccine doses

Gov. Yusuf tasks cabinet members on honesty, sincerity

Gov. Yusuf tasks cabinet members on honesty, sincerity

Police cautions religious groups against night programmes in Ogun

Police cautions religious groups against night programmes in Ogun

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma