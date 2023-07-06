Akeredolu's medical leave ends, but he's not well enough to resume office

The 66-year-old embarked on a 21-day leave on June 7, 2023 to treat an unknown medical issue abroad.

The state's House of Assembly extended the leave period to July 7, due to public holidays, with the governor expected to return to office after treatment.

However, on July 7, the day he's scheduled to resume office, Akeredolu released a statement of appreciation for the people of Ondo State and his political allies.

"Your collective strength and solidarity have uplifted my spirit and reaffirmed my commitment to our shared vision for progress and development," he said.

Despite noting that his path to recovery is going well, the governor appeared to suggest he was not yet ready to return.

"I will return to you all as soon as they (doctors) deem it expedient," Akeredolu wrote.

Akeredolu first assumed office as Ondo State governor in 2017, and won his second term during a tightly-contested governorship election in 2020, both times as a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before he proceeded on his leave in June, the governor battled many claims that he had medical challenges, and others that claimed he was dead. When he addressed one of such reports in January 2023, the governor said he was "recuperating speedily."