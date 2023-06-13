ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ondo's Governor Akeredolu takes 21-day medical leave

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the letter, the speaker said the leave will be extended to July 6 due to the public holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir on June 28 and June 29.

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Recommended articles

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Olamide Oladiji in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, explained that the governor asked for 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from June 7 to July 6.

According to the letter, the speaker said the leave will be extended to July 6 due to the public holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir on June 28 and June 29.

He explained that the governor had stated in the letter that his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would act as acting governor for the period he will be away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker, who described the governor as a lover of peace and an apostle of rule of law, wished him speedy recovery and joyful vacation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi tenders more documents in evidence against Tinubu

Peter Obi tenders more documents in evidence against Tinubu

LP-dominated Enugu House of Assembly elects PDP lawmaker as speaker

LP-dominated Enugu House of Assembly elects PDP lawmaker as speaker

Peter Obi congratulates Hilda Baci on Guinness World Record

Peter Obi congratulates Hilda Baci on Guinness World Record

Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Ondo's Governor Akeredolu takes 21-day medical leave

Ondo's Governor Akeredolu takes 21-day medical leave

Anambra new speaker tasked to lead Assembly in humility

Anambra new speaker tasked to lead Assembly in humility

Illicit drugs labs threat to public health, national security – Marwa

Illicit drugs labs threat to public health, national security – Marwa

Nigeria Air was to avoid past mistakes, says Sirika

Nigeria Air was to avoid past mistakes, says Sirika

US to rejoin UNESCO after 12 years

US to rejoin UNESCO after 12 years

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele