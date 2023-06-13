Ondo's Governor Akeredolu takes 21-day medical leave

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Olamide Oladiji in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, explained that the governor asked for 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from June 7 to July 6.

According to the letter, the speaker said the leave will be extended to July 6 due to the public holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir on June 28 and June 29.

He explained that the governor had stated in the letter that his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would act as acting governor for the period he will be away.

