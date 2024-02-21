Akeredolu was a courageous fighter, will be remembered for justice, truth - Aiyedatiwa

Aiyedatiwa stated this during a special court session held in honour of the late former governor at the Ondo State High Court in Akure. He explained that the former governor used his knowledge, ebullience and capacities to defend human peaceful existence.

Aiyedatiwa added that the deceased deeds during his lifetime were greatly impactful. According to him, the deceased was after justice and the rule of law. Aiyedatiwa said that the late Akeredolu was always not pleased when justice was not served. He described the honour bestowed on the late governor as well deserved because his life revolved around the legal profession.

“He was an achiever with success stories. He stood firm and was committed to truth and justice,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chief Judge (CJ) of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola, said that the late Akeredolu remained celebrated in death more than being alive considering a reference to his achievements and attainment in life.

Odusola said that the late governor was a courageous fighter, who faced the serious security challenges in the state with ingenious courage that had become a national model. He stated that it was more worthy that the late governor did not interfere with judicial activities, even when it did not favour his desires.

According to him, the late Akeredolu was a man who lived with his words.

“In my last encounter with him at a time when his health was failing, Arakunrin still reiterated his desire to construct a judiciary complex that would be the envy of other states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He also spoke about judges’ welfare and I wondered how a man in such a condition could still love the judiciary so much as to remember the little promises he made,” he added.

The CJ said that the late Akeredolu was an outstanding legal icon and a political colossus, a man who was an exemplar of indefatigable courage, and principled resistance with honesty and self-respect.

He stated that the late Akeredolu would continue to be a good reference point in humanity. In his remarks, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, described the late governor as a man with a keen passion to help humanity and secure peace.

Maikyau added that the deceased was a person of humility known for truth and justice, and asked the deceased family to take solace in the good deeds of the late governor. Dignitaries present include; Gov. Abdulrasak Abdulrahman of Kwara; Ondo State Deputy Gov Olayide Adelami; Chief Olusola Oke, SAN; and APC Chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin.