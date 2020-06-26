The remains of former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, would be buried on June 28 at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan by 12 noon.

Mr Bolaji Tunji, late Ajimobi’s Media Aide announced the burial in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

Tunji said the details of the burial ceremony were worked out by the family in consultation with the Lagos and Oyo State governments.

“Details of the funeral ceremony of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi have been released by the family.

“In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo States, the date for the burial has been announced.

“Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke-Ado, Ibadan at 12 noon on June 28 after the traditional Muslim prayers,’’ he said.

Tunji said that the family had appealed to the people to observe strict COVID-19 protocols during the burial.

According to him, this is in the light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges.

Tunji said that details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony would be made public on Saturday.

He also said that details of a larger funeral gathering would be announced later, then his well-wishers would have the opportunity to pay their last respect.