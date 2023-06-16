ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AIT broadcaster testifies for Obi in petition against Tinubu's victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court, again admitted in evidence another flash drive and played it in the open court a clip of Mahmoud delivering a speech emphasizing the deployment of BVAS and IReV for the elections.

Peter Obi attends hearing of petition at the presidential tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:balamiisaac]
Peter Obi attends hearing of petition at the presidential tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:balamiisaac]

Recommended articles

Osamor, who anchors a programme in the Africa Independent Television (AIT) “Democracy Today” was subpoenaed as ‘7th witness (PW 7) for Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Obi and LP are petitioners in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 challenging the election which brought President Bola Tinubu into power

Respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) president Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Osamor when being cross examined by APC counsel, Abiodun Owonikoko, SAN, said INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the results of the Feb. 25 presidential election would be transmitted live.

One of the grounds raised by the petitioners in support of their prayers to invalidate the return of the president, Bola Tinubu was that Yakubu reneged on his promise to upload the results sent to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System to the INEC Results Viewing portal in real-time.

However, video evidence tendered before the PEPC by the petitioners bordered around clips showing the INEC chairman at different times assuring Nigerians of the use of technology in the presidential election.

The court, again admitted in evidence another flash drive and played it in the open court a clip of Mahmoud delivering a speech emphasizing the deployment of BVAS and IReV for the elections.

When asked by Owonikoko if she was aware that a few days before the election, Yakubu in a press statement said the results will no longer be uploaded real-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said her news organisation is focused on live coverage of events and programmes.

Owonikoko also raised the issue and cited a publication by The Tribune on Feb. 23 that election results would no longer be transmitted in real-time.

Osamor said the Tribune publication could have been based on an interview with the reporter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tribune on Feb 23 published a story with the headline "we won’t transmit raw figures of election results, INEC chairman."

According to Tribune, Yakubu said that at a meeting with the leaders of the international election observers who visited him at the commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the reporter insisted that while covering the beat, she was present during the said period at all press briefings and at the collation centre, particularly on the said day.

She said that Yakubu did not make such statement.

Meanwhile, the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until Monday for the cross examination of the witness and further hearing of the petition.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide

Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide

Tinubu pays glowing tribute to Senator Nnamani’s wife

Tinubu pays glowing tribute to Senator Nnamani’s wife

Subsidy Removal: Niger govt to provide free transport for schools pupils

Subsidy Removal: Niger govt to provide free transport for schools pupils

Police constable who returned missing $800 to pilgrim gets Hajj seat

Police constable who returned missing $800 to pilgrim gets Hajj seat

No religious dominance, superiority in Nigeria - NIREC

No religious dominance, superiority in Nigeria - NIREC

Asari Dokubo says military responsible for oil theft in Nigeria

Asari Dokubo says military responsible for oil theft in Nigeria

Court orders DSS to grant Emefiele access to his family, Lawyers

Court orders DSS to grant Emefiele access to his family, Lawyers

AIT broadcaster testifies for Obi in petition against Tinubu's victory

AIT broadcaster testifies for Obi in petition against Tinubu's victory

Congress mourns demise of 10 Ijaw youths in road crashes

Congress mourns demise of 10 Ijaw youths in road crashes

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory