The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has reportedly been flown to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates to treat severe neck pain, ThePunch reports.

Mrs Buhari was said to have been flown out of the country during the Sallah holiday after complaining of neck pain for about two weeks before the holiday.

ThePunch reports that he neck pain started shortly after the First Lady returned to Abuja from a trip to Lagos in July when she had visited the Florence Ajimobi, the wife of the late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, who died of Coronavirus complications in June.

A top Presidential aide, who confirmed the report said, “The First Lady started having severe neck pain during the 2019 Presidential electioneering. And she sought treatment abroad afterwards.

“However, recently the pain returned and was even worse than the first time. So, she was flown out last week. It was indeed a medical emergency.”

Reacting to the report, Mrs Buhari’s spokesman, Aliyu Abdullah, said he was not aware if the Wife of the President had been flown out of the country or not.

He said, “I have not been to the Villa for the last two weeks so I cannot say for sure if she is in the country or not. However, I can categorically tell you that there is no emergency.