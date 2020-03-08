Dr Nasiru Sani, the Lead Project Coordinator, Youths Educational Empowerment Programme of Future Assured Foundation, disclosed this in interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Yola.

Sani said that the Future Assured Foundation was initiated and funded by Mrs Buhari.

“The Youths Educational Empowerment Programme was initiated by Mrs Aisha Buhari in 2017.

“The core objective of the programme is to support the less privileged and out-of-school students in Adamawa to further their education.

“In late 2019, the programme registered 750 qualified students and after three months of intensive training, about 639 successful students were registered for 2020 JAMB, WAEC and NECO examinations,” Sani said.

He said the idea of the programme was to support dropped-out school children and those that finished secondary schools and had no means to further their education.

He stated that among the objectives of the programme was to compliment government’s educational efforts.

Dr Muhammed Yusuf, the Lead Consultant of the Training Programme, told NAN that the programme started with only 50 students in 2017 in two Local Government Areas of the state, Yola South and Yola North.

“Following the successful implementation of the youth educational programme recorded in previous years, the wife of the President decided to expand the programme to cover additional qualified students across the state.

” Now we have about 750 students from three Senatorial zones who are receiving intensive tutorial training on Sciences and Art subjects in preparation for the 2020 JAMB, WAEC and NECO examinations ,” Yusuf said.

He said the primary focus of the programme was the girl-child and that all students were given free electronic gadgets (Tablet) for the training.