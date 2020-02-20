Mrs Buhari was speaking on Thursday during a National Conference on Repositioning the Muslim Family for National Development at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The conference was organised by the Future Assured Initiative of the first lady in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) towards mitigating the effect of marital challenges among Muslim families.

She said a successful marriage is function of rules and guidelines as enshrined in the holy books, adding that the root of every social problem lie with the gradual collapse of marriage institutions.

She described the family as the smallest unit of any society, which she believed a broken society is a reflection of broken families.

The first lady expressed her appreciation for joining the NSCIA with other relevant stakeholders in search for solutions to the problem.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen (Legit)

”Some of the objectives we agreed to pursue include identifying critical marital challenges and suggest relevant instruments of addressing them by sensitising families and other stakeholders on their specific and collective responsibilities towards mitigating the effect of marital challenges.

”As well as identifying policy matters requiring urgent attention,” she said.

The first lady expressed optimism that the conference would provide workable solutions to the prevailing social problems such as domestic violence, drug abuse, divorce and parenting.

She also expressed the belief that the conference would provide far-reaching recommendations to the issue of Almajiris who are being indoctrinated into different sects now threatening the security and stability of the country.

”It is my hope that outcomes from this conference will make far-reaching recommendations especially in the areas of marital responsibilities, frequent divorce and care for children to avoid having future vulnerable children,” she said.

On her part, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, said the ministry was working hand-in-hand with the relevant stakeholders and the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) to address the issue of girl-child education.

President Buhari (L) and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi (R)

Tallen said education is key to solving the problem bedevilling the nation.

She called on traditional and religious leaders to engage their various communities in creating awareness and sensitising them on the need to address the social problems.

The minister therefore called on the state governors to domesticate the Child Right Act.

“Women have suffered a lot, children have suffered a lot and if we want this country to be healthy, the only solution, Mr President, is to empower the women to make sure that the child go to school.

”If the women are empowered our children will go to school,” she said.

The conference was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar Iii, Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido, Emir of Lafia Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), and Etsu Nupe Yahaya Abubakar.

Others include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as well as Governors of Plateau, Kogi, Osun and Borno States.