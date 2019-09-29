The First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has not been in the country for almost two months since she left Nigeria to perform Hajj in Saudi Arabia, and her long absence has started to generate speculations.

Aisha’s prolonged absence in the country is already fuelling concerns that she decided to stay away from the country because of issues she had with some powerful people in her husband’s cabinet.

According to Punch, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration, Dr Hajo Sani has recently been representing the First Lady at events she could have attended.

Hajo was said to have represented Aisha at the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development, which held on September 25, 2019, in New York, United States.

Nigeria First Lady, Aisha Buhari has not been in the country for almost two months. [dailypost]

However, the office of the First Lady has explained that Mrs Buhari’s absence in the country has nothing to do with disagreement with anyone in Aso Rock.

Responding to questions on why Mrs Buhari has not been in the country for almost two month, the Director of Information to the First Lady, Mr Suleiman Haruna, said the First Lady is a free Nigeria she has absolute freedom to move round for however long she wants.

Haruna said, “It’s a free world and people have been speculating about everything in this country and it is allowed.

“She is a free Nigerian and does not work for the government. So, if she decides to stay somewhere in her village for two months or to go somewhere and stay for two months, why should it become a national issue?

“She is a free Nigerian and has absolute freedom to move round for however long she wants.”

On speculation that Aisha is not comfortable with how things are being run by some men in her husband’s cabinet, Haruna dismissed the claim as rumours.

He said, “I am in shock when I hear all these things. I don’t believe in all these rumours about the President’s wife because they are not true.

“That is why, most times, the office does not bother to react to these speculations.”

In recent times, the First Lady has been critical of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

She once alleged that some people, who did not contribute to her husband’s election were the ones calling the shots in his administration.