Aisha Buhari apologises to Nigerians over economic hardship

How it happened: Mrs Buhari tendered the apology while speaking at the 62nd Independence Day Special Juma’at prayer and Public Lecture themed ‘Shura: The Islamic Foundation of True Democracy’ at the National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja, on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Buhari, who said the regime might not have been a perfect one, seized the opportunity to apologise to Nigerians and urged the citizens to be steadfast in prayers to see a peaceful transition of power in 2023.

She also enjoined Nigerians to remain united in order to restore peace in the troubled parts of the country.

Buhari's word: “The regime might not have been a perfect one, but I want to seize this opportunity to seek forgiveness from the Ulamas and Nigerians in general. We all need to work together to achieve a better Nigeria.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, as you may be aware that this government is making its exit and perhaps witnessing the last anniversary of the regime, I ask Nigerians to pray for a successful election and transition programme.

“The regime might not have been a perfect one, but I want to seize this opportunity to seek forgiveness from the Ulamas and Nigerians in general. We all need to work together to achieve a better Nigeria.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, it is also noticeable that our Naira is being evaluated and the foreign exchange rate has affected our economy causing a lot of hardship and difficulties in terms of education, health and other day-to-day activities of our citizens.”

Buhari praises security agencies: Mrs. Buhari also lauded Nigerian security agencies for their efforts to keep the country safe from terrorism and other security threats, adding that Nigerians “must unite and fight against security challenges.”

She also disclosed what her office has been doing to supplement government’s efforts towards citizens’ welfare, which include programmes in areas such as agriculture, entrepreneurship, and engagement of youth and women to cushion the effects and provide alternatives.

Buhari's word: “I’m particularly happy that our security agents have stood up to the challenges of security more than ever before. And at the moment, their efforts have been pushing the effects of banditry, kidnapping and many other ills in society.

“I commend the efforts of our gallant security men and women and I want to pray for more successes in their operations.”

“I, through my Aisha Buhari and Future Assured Foundation, have put in place deliberate efforts and programmes focused on improving the quality of women, youth and children.