Tahir says FG will revamp vocational training for youth with life skills across Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new development will secure the future of the youths and enable them secure their future.

Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education (Punch Newspapers)
Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education (Punch Newspapers)

The minister said this during an inspection tour on the ongoing construction of vocational training centre in Yola. According to him, the President Bola Tinubu’s administration is desirous at ensuring that young Nigerians have integrated education which combines technical skills acquisition with regular learning.

“This development will secure the future of the youths and enable them secure their future by having sustainable incomes and life skills even if they do not further their education.’’

The minister, who expressed happiness with the level of work attained so far, urged the contractor to meet up with the deadline and ensure quality service delivery.

This is one of the projects across the country and this government is interested in bridging the gap between what is approved and what is on ground.

“So, we want to see the projects being executed according the terms of the contract.

“This vocational school is a school meant to provide the students with skills beyond literacy and numeracy throughout the period of their stay.

`So, by the time they finish the school, they will have acquired some technical skills and they can go with their lives even without further education”, minister said.

According to him, the President Bola Tinubu’s administration has placed much premium on education by putting the sector at the forefront of his agenda. He said the Federal Government undertook series of programmes to revamp the sector which included the development of a roadmap on education which began two weeks after its inauguration.

We have developed a roadmap to cover the entire education sector and that roadmap has been tested and discussed at various forum and stakeholders levels.

“The National Council on Education also adopted the roadmap in December and we are set to implement it”, he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ongoing project is located at General Murtala Muhammad College (GMMC), Yola,

News Agency Of Nigeria

